Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.63.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $52,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $52,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,299 shares of company stock valued at $312,653. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.87. Criteo has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $36.76.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.
