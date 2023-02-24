Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $52,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $52,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,299 shares of company stock valued at $312,653. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Criteo by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 197,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,786,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 68,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.87. Criteo has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.