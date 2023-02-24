Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Stephens raised their price target on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $235.77 on Friday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

