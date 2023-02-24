Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.32.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 660.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 989,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 859,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 638,824 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

About Ballard Power Systems

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44.

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.