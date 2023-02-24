AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Danske lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

