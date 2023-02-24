Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.17 ($1.77).

MKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.87) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.75) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Marks and Spencer Group

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £29,275.23 ($35,254.37). Insiders have bought a total of 345 shares of company stock valued at $44,902 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.84) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.67. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 178.05 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,018.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.64.

(Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.