Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.17 ($1.77).
MKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.87) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.75) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £29,275.23 ($35,254.37). Insiders have bought a total of 345 shares of company stock valued at $44,902 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
