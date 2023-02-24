Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.56 ($2.95).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.77) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.77) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £9,766.62 ($11,761.34). In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total value of £181,025.18 ($217,997.57). Also, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.62 ($11,761.34). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LON BARC opened at GBX 172.88 ($2.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.63. The stock has a market cap of £27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 575.33, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.33. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 132.06 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 193.18 ($2.33).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,333.33%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

