FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of FF opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $382.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

FutureFuel Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,950 shares in the company, valued at $791,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 21,108.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter worth $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 29.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 122.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.