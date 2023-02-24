Barclays Raises Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $105.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $142.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,839 shares of company stock worth $10,987,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.