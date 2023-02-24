Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Sells 25,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $152.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.39. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $269.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.