Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $889,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $889,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,224,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,732,557.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $783,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $88,116.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Penny Sanford sold 3,251 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $39,012.00.

eXp World stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 2.72. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in eXp World by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 222,051 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in eXp World by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 370,062 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

