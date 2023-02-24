Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Sells $711,452.16 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $711,452.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,370,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Blessing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Jason Blessing sold 2,706 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $105,209.28.

NYSE MODN opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 761.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

