Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Sells $711,452.16 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $711,452.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,370,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jason Blessing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Jason Blessing sold 2,706 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $105,209.28.
Model N Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE MODN opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 0.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 761.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.
