IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Insider Sells $645,375.00 in Stock

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of IQ Real Return ETF stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IQ Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CPI opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. IQ Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $28.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Real Return ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQ Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IQ Real Return ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IQ Real Return ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IQ Real Return ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period.

About IQ Real Return ETF

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

