Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $965,450.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analog Devices stock opened at $185.65 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Analog Devices by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

