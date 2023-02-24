Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 213.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

PHAR stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.22. Pharming Group has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $15.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

