Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells $754,440.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Insperity Stock Performance
NSP opened at $123.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average is $112.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $125.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.
Read More
