Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells $754,440.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP opened at $123.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average is $112.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $125.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

About Insperity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,927,000 after acquiring an additional 486,424 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,030,000 after buying an additional 76,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,760,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Read More

