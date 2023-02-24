Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells $769,790.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
DoorDash Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $56.57 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.