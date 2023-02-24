Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells $769,790.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $56.57 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DoorDash by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 998,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galileo PTC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,169,000 after acquiring an additional 805,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

