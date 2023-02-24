Insider Selling: Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Sells $649,196.37 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $88.39 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on BC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $53,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 179.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,043,000 after purchasing an additional 696,744 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 65.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 666,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Brunswick by 20.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,720 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 411.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 621,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

