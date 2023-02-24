Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,068.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 603.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 724,966 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,145,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after buying an additional 484,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.