Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,068.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 603.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 724,966 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,145,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after buying an additional 484,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

