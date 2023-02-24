Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

FUN opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $6,201,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

