General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $84.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

General Mills Trading Up 0.0 %

General Mills stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $2,874,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $5,122,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.



