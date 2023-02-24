JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Raised to $14.00 at B. Riley

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

NYSE:JELD opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $340,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in JELD-WEN by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 38,140 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in JELD-WEN by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 141,920 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

