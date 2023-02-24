Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

About Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,626,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after buying an additional 1,024,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

