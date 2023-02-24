Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $292.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $312.00 to $292.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day moving average is $306.06. The stock has a market cap of $306.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.