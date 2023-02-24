Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$72.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TECK. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TECK)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.