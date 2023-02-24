Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$72.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TECK. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

