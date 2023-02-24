Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $340.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

