Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $55.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.
Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of IR stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand
In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after buying an additional 1,286,810 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after buying an additional 109,280 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after buying an additional 617,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
