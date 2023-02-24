Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $55.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after buying an additional 1,286,810 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after buying an additional 109,280 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after buying an additional 617,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.