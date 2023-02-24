Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $360.00 at Cowen

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $379.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.17 and its 200-day moving average is $306.06. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $306.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

