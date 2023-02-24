Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Target Price to $31.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HUN opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

