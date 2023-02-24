Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day moving average is $100.76.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

