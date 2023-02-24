Citigroup Cuts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $46.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

Shares of HP stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

