Citigroup Cuts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $46.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.
Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of HP stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.
Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.