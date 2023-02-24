Wells Fargo & Company Increases Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $14.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $624.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.20.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 120,169 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 256,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

