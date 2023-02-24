Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $340.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

