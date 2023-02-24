Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $32.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stephens from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Q2 has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $66.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,963.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,672,000 after purchasing an additional 160,083 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Q2 by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.