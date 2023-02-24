Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $269.81

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 269.81 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 271.40 ($3.27), with a volume of 802739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278.20 ($3.35).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HBR. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 320 ($3.85) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 585 ($7.04) to GBX 520 ($6.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 320.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 308.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 366.36.

Insider Transactions at Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Company Profile

In related news, insider Blair Thomas sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £11,072 ($13,333.33). Insiders sold a total of 2,948,309 shares of company stock valued at $928,248,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

