Morgan Stanley Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $30.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

