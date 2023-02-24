Financial Survey: Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) & Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Rumble alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble N/A -11.05% -2.22% Wix.com -36.51% -333.40% -13.73%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Rumble has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rumble and Wix.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wix.com 0 6 8 0 2.57

Wix.com has a consensus price target of $105.13, indicating a potential upside of 13.24%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Rumble.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rumble and Wix.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $22.37 million 16.14 -$17.91 million N/A N/A Wix.com $1.27 billion 4.19 -$117.21 million ($8.62) -10.77

Rumble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com.

Summary

Wix.com beats Rumble on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

(Get Rating)

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.