Wells Fargo & Company Increases Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COTY. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Coty Price Performance

COTY opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Stories

