Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,721 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 31,735 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 102.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -435.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.37.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.