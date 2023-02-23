Axa S.A. Has $13.99 Million Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $70.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $481,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,860,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,765 shares of company stock worth $5,202,110. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

