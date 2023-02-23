eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. eBay updated its Q1 guidance to $1.05-1.09 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.05-$1.09 EPS.
eBay Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of EBAY stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
eBay Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.37.
About eBay
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
