Aviva PLC Sells 56,083 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,189 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 56,083 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after buying an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 610,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after buying an additional 292,993 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $206.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.71.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,996.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and sold 439,344 shares worth $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

