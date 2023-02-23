Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,163 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,996.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and have sold 439,344 shares worth $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.54.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

