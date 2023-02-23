Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Middleby Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $153.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.14. Middleby has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Middleby by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Articles

