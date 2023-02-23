Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 383,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 4,300 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $562,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,928.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $128.45 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $163.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.