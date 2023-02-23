Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $137.29 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.