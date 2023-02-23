Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Matador Resources has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $9.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 46.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2,290.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

