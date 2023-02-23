Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Matador Resources has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $9.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.
Matador Resources Price Performance
Shares of MTDR opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2,290.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
