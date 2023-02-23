Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,260 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Moody’s worth $166,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $294.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.37. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

