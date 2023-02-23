MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,432 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

