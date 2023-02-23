Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $162.54 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Marriott International worth $162,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.21.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $170.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day moving average of $157.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.