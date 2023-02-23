PFS Investments Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 814.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $148.40 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average of $143.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

